Shah Rukh Khan is the most adorable and supportive father in the world right now. He has cheered on the cast and crew of The Archies, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Saigal alongside Zoya Akhtar and her team. And netizens have found one thing similar in the father-daughter duo.

Suhana Khan gets a shout-out from dad Shah Rukh Khan for The Archies

The doting father Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and shared the trailer of The Archies and penned a sweet note for the cast and crew. The Jawan star feels that the subject is contemporary while the characters are timeless. Rightly so, Archies has been around for a long time and all the characters are very well known and loved. The superstar shares that this new Archies feels like the OG thrown into a fable. Shah Rukh praised Zoya Akhtar for making such an innocent and pristine new movie. He hopes that our real world learns something from it, hinting at the environmental cause that The Archies is batting for. He concluded his note, saying, "All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!"

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram post for The Archies here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Vedang and Suhana have thanked Shah Rukh for the post and for cheering on them.

A fan a similarity between Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Now, we came across a post on Reddit comparing the superstar and his princess from the movies. A snapshot of Shah Rukh Khan from the Don series has been shared with a snapshot of Suhana Khan from The Archies. Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday tells Don that he has always liked him. Don replies that he has always liked himself too. And cut to today in The Archies trailer where Agastya Nanda's character Archie tells Suhana's Veronica that he always has fun with her to which she replies "Me too. I always have fun with me." Like father like daughter, the post reads. Check out the snapshots of the Reddit post here:

The Archies is scheduled for release on 7th December on Netflix. The shooting commenced and wrapped last year. The Archies Trailer has received a mixed response from the netizens.