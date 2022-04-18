Shah Rukh Khan goes out of his way to make everyone feel special at Baba Siddique's Iftar party despite being extremely tired – here's how [EXCLUSIVE]

Shah Rukh Khan, being the true 'Baadshah of Bollywood', made it a point to make all those, or at least all he could humanly could, feel extremely special by personally greeting them, clicking selfies and ensuring they all had memories to last a lifetime