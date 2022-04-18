It was truly a place where the stars descended on earth last night, 17th April, at Baba Siddique's grand Iftaar party. The who's who of Bollywood made their presence felt at the MLA's annual event – hosted after 2 years – due to COVID-19 pandemic at the prestigious Tag Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, the venue of the bash hosted by Baba Sidique along with his son and daughter-in-law. And among all those who attended, the highlight of Iftaar party no doubt was Shah Rukh Khan who was one of the last guest to arrive in style, but in true King Khan fashion, simply stole the show left, right and centre. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain experiences massive FAN MOMENT with Shah Rukh Khan at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party – here's how [EXCLUSIVE]

Despite arriving quite late, Shah Rukh, being Shah Rukh, made it a point to make all those – or at least all he could humanly could – feel extremely special by personally greeting them and ensuring they all had their own, little SRK moment to take home; something you could see they were craving for. BollywoodLife, too, had attended the event and once again SRK's charm and the way he went the extra mile to please people completely blew us away as it did everyone else who bore witness.

Later on, we heard from a source within the party that was extremely tired when he dropped by for the event and though of initially standing on chair and waving to everyone. However, when he saw the large gathering and the usually awe in their eyes upon news of his arrival he understood that it would mean the world to all those present to get a chance to interact with him be it may for a few second, and decided to to meet as many people as he could along with host Baba Siddique. Not only that, but like the real 'Baadshah of Bollywood' he also posed for ass many selfiess he could and made so many people's day with memories to last a lifetime.