Shah Rukh Khan has turned 58. Tomorrow, he has a packed day where the teaser of Dunki will be revealed. Plus, a huge birthday bash has been organized at NMACC where the who's who of the industry will be present. Fans had been waiting patiently outside Mannat to see him. As soon as it turned 12, we could see that fireworks were lit. SRK came out dressed in a pair of military pants, black tee and cap to greet his fans. He did his signature pose as well. Shah Rukh Khan has been the star of 2023 with two Rs 1,000 crore plus projects like Pathaan and Jawan. Now, he has Dunki coming up.

On social media, we can see that people on the streets of Bandra have gone crazy trying to get a glimpse of him. Here is a look at some of the best videos on social media...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shah Rukh Khan waving at the sea of fans gathered outside Mannat to wish him a Happy Birthday ? Happy Birthday King Khan ? #HappyBirthdaySRK ? pic.twitter.com/cRMcmEfhnl — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) November 1, 2023

? Wishing the King of Bollywood, @iamsrk, a day filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness! ? Your charisma and talent continue to inspire millions. Here's to many more years of cinematic brilliance! ??✨ #HappyBirthdaySRK #SRKDay ?? Let's Enjoy the View of #Mannat pic.twitter.com/DVmg7XeCRG — Gaming Insaan (@GamingInsaan69) November 1, 2023

This level of celebration & admiration is a dream for other box office driven fandoms!! Our love for #ShahRukhKhan is beyond the Box Office !! We don't love him for the Box office records he owns, we love him for the person he is ! #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/uIS0hKd1Eu — ? (@iWorshipSRK) November 1, 2023

Wake me up when any other star from earth is able to create this mayhem, people going crazy just to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan?? @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/DjITpi5K0x — Maddie?? (@__emptinesss) November 1, 2023

We can see that almost a lakh of people were there on the street to see him. His career which has spanned close to three decades is highlighted by many blockbuster films. However, it is his offscreen persona which makes Shah Rukh Khan truly stand. BollywoodLife wishes him a happy birthday!