Shah Rukh Khan is stealing hearts these days and how! He is immensely popular not just in India but also abroad. Fans just love Shah Rukh Khan for the star he is, his humility and his never-ending charm. And even at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening, Shah Rukh Khan leave everyone shook and beyond with his high on energy performance on stage. He grooved to Pathaan track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. However, there's one more video of the superstar that is going viral. And it will leave you nostalgic and how!

Shah Rukh Khan grooves on Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai with Shiamak Davar

Shah Rukh Khan is making it to the Entertainment News every single day lately. And his stint at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural opening has been going viral and how! And another video of Shah Rukh Khan with Shiamak Davar, famous choreographer and instructor, is going viral right now. SRK is seen revisiting the magic of good old days with the choreographer. Shah Rukh makes Shiamak's assistant stand in between. They both follow the steps. The video will transcend you all to the 90s again. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Rahul in and starrer movie.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving to Le Gayi Le Gayi here:

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC. The actor's energy grooving to the title song of Pathaan is winning hearts and how. Shah Rukh Khan grooved on Jhoome Jo Pathaan and also invited and on stage to perform with him. Fans loved his energy and charm. Gigi Hadid is also a fan of SRK and called him the best. Well, he truly is. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki and Jawan.