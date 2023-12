Shah Rukh Khan is winning hearts in India and also across the globe with Dunki. For Dunki, Shah Rukh has collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani has worked with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar and Boman Irani. And these days, Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of Dunki has been conducting AMA sessions and interacting with fans. SRK gets all kinds of questions and the star responds in his usual humour.

Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan saying Dunki and Jawan had the worst marketing

A fan complained about the marketing strategy of Dunki and Jawan. He asked Shah Rukh Khan to hire some skilled employees at Red Chillies Entertainment. The fan hoped that Shah read his message for the Ask SRK session. And the King Khan did. However, he had a goofy response to the same. He said that he looks after the marketing of his movies and asked how can he fire himself! Well, Shah Rukh Khan is known as a marketing maverick today. Without much to do on the promotional front, Shah Rukh has been building buzz for his movies. Even Ajay Devgn shared that he would want to steal SRK's business acumen in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8.

Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan asking who he deals with nonsense written about him

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan as to how he deals with the nonsense that is written about him. The fan talked about how it was earlier done by magazines and news, but these days everyone has an opinion. The fan named Shahebaz asked Shah Rukh whether it affects him or if he is unbothered by the same. The actor had wise words for this question too. He shared a phrase which says 'Opinions are like ______s, everyone has one'. He added that he works on believes and not opinions. Check out the X post here:

In his Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh Khan was also asked whether he wished Salman Khan as it is his birthday today. The actor responded he had wished him but not on social media since it is a personal equation. What a slayer! So far, Dunki box office collection stands to be Rs 141.51 crore. Worldwide, the movie has earned Rs 283.13 crore gross.