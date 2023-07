A day after sending fans into a frenzy by sharing Shah Rukh Khan’s picture with the ODI World Cup trophy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally spilled the beans. The ICC joined hands with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to unveil the campaign for the World Cup. The campaign for the World Cup, to be held in India, has been titled “It Takes One Day.” Now, guess who is the showstopper? It is none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since the ICC dropped the video, the internet cannot keep calm. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan actioner to beat Pathaan and WAR with mind-boggling stunts; insider info raises expectations

The first match of the World Cup is slated to begin on October 5 and will conclude by November 19. The opening match will see last edition's finalists England and New Zealand locking horns. Also Read - Is THIS the real reason why Shah Rukh Khan refused Padmaavat? Netizens speculate after digging up old interview

Shah Rukh Khan features in World Cup 2023 campaign

“It Takes One Day” campaign aims to connect cricket fans to the ‘Navarasa' which signifies the nine emotions both players and fans experience in one day, during a cricket match. The nine emotions captured by the campaign include: anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder. In the ad, Shah Rukh is accompanied by Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, JP Duminy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Jonty Rhodes, among others. The video also showcased various memorable moments from the history of the Men's Cricket World Cup, and also a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Also Read - Kamal Haasan for Project K and more celebrities' paycheck amount for a cameo in movies

Trending Now

“History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023…All it takes is just one day,” ICC captioned the post.

Watch the full campaign here:

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1681915591752384512

Before this, ICC sent fans into a frenzy when they shared a photograph of Shah Rukh Khan with the ODI World Cup trophy. The caption alongside the photo read, “King Khan #CWC23 Trophy It's nearly here …".

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1681711950793670658

Twitter reacts to ICC’s World Cup 2023 campaign

Fans were elated to witness Shah Rukh Khan in the campaign video of World Cup 2023. Many were reminded of SRK’s superhit film Chak De India.

“Chak De! India theme playing in our mind…Goosebumps guaranteed,” a fan wrote.

https://twitter.com/SRKUniverse/status/1681920883374301185

https://twitter.com/SRKCHENNAIFC/status/1681979062863155201

Another said, “After having world class cricketer icc has to get the advertisement done by @iamsrk. That’s the power of King shahrukhan.”

https://twitter.com/shubhama83/status/1681960676301115392

https://twitter.com/anngrypakiistan/status/1681917357600694277

“Shah Rukh Khan is the pride of India,” read a tweet.

https://twitter.com/Ind_RAM_/status/1681919802758295552

One of the users said, “Cricket is lucky to have @iamsrk as an ambassador for the #CWC23”

https://twitter.com/anngrypakiistan/status/1681918345111805952

India in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

India will kick start their World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8. The high-voltage and much-awaited clash between Rohit Sharma-led side and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take place in Ahmedabad on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While the India-Pak encounter is arguably the biggest clash from the schedule, the Men in Blue would also aim to avenge their 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamsala.