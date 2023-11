Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share a great bond. And today, they are one of the most successful Jodis in Bollywood. Deepika not only shares great chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan onscreen, but even offscreen, their camaraderie is something that makes headlines. And this latest video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Deepika and greeting her with a tight hug is going viral. And the netizens notice that the superstar ignored giving a hug to Ranveer Singh, and they are questioning the difference between greeting Deepika and him. Ranveer was told a plain hi by the Dunki star, whereas Deepika was warmly greeted. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Aryan Khan looks disappointed after India loses at the World Cup final against Australia; shocking reaction goes viral

Take a look at how netizens are strongly reacting to Shah Rukh Khan ignoring to hug Ranveer Singh in this viral video while he meets Deepika Padukone.

While in this video you can see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone lovingly greeting Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and Abram

Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.

Ranveer insisted on giving fans one chance after there was a strong debate about him being a misfit for Don 3. Many fans expressed disappointment over Shah Rukh Khan getting replaced by the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor and claimed he could never fit in his shoes. Well, there is nothing wrong between Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as this is just half of the video, there are fan clubs of both actors who share the full video of Ranveer hugging Shah Rukh Khan after meeting his kids. They both share a great bond; in fact, Ranveer is all excited to fill in the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, just like he did in a new-age Don film by filling in Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes.