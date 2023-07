Shah Rukh Khan is back in the game of movies with Pathaan after a hiatus of four years. The actor has an exciting lineup of movies with Jawan, Dunki and Tiger vs Pathaan. As he broke several records with Pathaan minting approximately Rs 1000 crore at worldwide box office collection everyone is eagerly waiting Jawan. However this comes as sad news for his fans as King Khan has met with an accident during his shoot in the US. Also Read - Jawan trailer update: Shah Rukh Khan film's high on action glimpse to release in theaters with Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7

Shah Rukh Khan who was recently in Los Angeles, US for a shoot injured himself after he met an accident on the sets. Reportedly he has been rushed to the hospital and will undergo minor surgery. A source close to the actor confirmed the news to ETimes. The actor was shooting in Los Angeles for one of his projects when he met with an accident. Unfortunately, he hurt his nose and it began bleeding heavily. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for instantaneous treatment and medication. Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan to work with Atlee in his next; release date out

The doctors gave a relief of sign informing his team that there is nothing to worry about. Since he ended up hurting his nose and it was bleeding so to stop the blood flow the actor had to undergo a minor surgery. After the operation, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with a bandage on his nose. Shah Rukh Khan has returned to his home in India and is recovering. Also Read - Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in the actioner? Netizens aren't too happy [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming project Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and produced under superstar’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The action-packed thriller movie is scheduled to release in theaters on 7th September 2023. He also has another big-ticket film release in the same year with Rajkumar Hirani. Next film is titled Dunki and it co-stars Taapsee Pannu. It is expected to release on 22nd December. Recently reports also suggested that he will collaborate with his daughter Suhana Khan for a movie produced by Siddharth Anand.