Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Humbleness and these 5 instances are proof of it

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry. He has a huge fan following, and though in the past few years, his films have not done well at the box office, there's no difference in his stardom. We always feel that if a person is so famous and rich, he will be having some attitude, but SRK has time and again proved that he is one of the most down-to-earth actors we have in the industry. Today, we have listed a few instances where SRK proved that he is one of the most humble stars. Also Read - Pathaan: Deepika Padukone gets MASSIVELY trolled for her latex pants look at airport; fans say, 'She looks like a joke now'
Greeting fans outside the jail
Last year, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug case and the superstar had visited the jail to meet his son. While coming out of jail, there were a few people sitting outside, and SRK greeted them with folded hands. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan hugs his driver, greets airport security with folded hands; fans say, 'Humble and full of respect'
SRK's folded hand gesture at the airport
This morning, Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham left for Spain for the shooting schedule of Pathaan. Before entering the airport SRK hugged his driver, and at the main entrance, he greeted the airport security with folded hands. Fans are going gaga over his humbleness. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone leave for Spain schedule; King Khan fans say, ‘He is real Badshah’ – View Pics
Salam to a cop at Dilip Kumar's house
Last year, veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away, and SRK had visited his house to pay his last respect. Outside the house, there was a cop, and SRK did a Salam to him. This gesture of the actor was loved by one and all.
SRK's sweet gesture for a Wheelchair-bound fan
In 2019, a video of Shah Rukh Khan had gone viral on social media in which he met and hugged a wheelchair-bound fan. The video will surely get a smile on your face.
Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture for Egyptian fan
An Indian traveler was finding it difficult to transfer money to an Egyptian agent, but he did bookings for her stating that he trusts her as she is from SRK's country. Later, SRK sent three photos signed by him for the agent and also wrote a sweet note for him. Isn't that lovely?