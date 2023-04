Shah Rukh Khan along with his entire family were present for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan looked stunning on the red carpet. The moment when they posed with Salman Khan has gone viral. He called Aryan Khan for one separate pic too. Fans had not stopped gushing on how good Salman Khan and Aryan Khan looked in one frame that Pooja Dadlani dropped pics of Shah Rukh Khan's outfit for the night. Well, fans have been trending the pic since last night. One look at that pic and no one will believe that he is 57. Also Read - Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh ka beta Aryan Khan to click with him as he walks away after posing with Suhana and Gauri [Watch video]

In the pic, we can see him in signature black. The superstar is wearing a black shirt with black semi-formal dinner jacket. He has left a few buttons open giving us a sneak peek of his chiseled torso. Shah Rukh Khan gelled his hair with a single strand teasing us. Fans left thirst tweets for King Khan and his son Aryan. They are convinced that the two are now looking like brothers. Mahira Khan's reaction to the pic is actually all of us... Also Read - Times Suhana Khan picked up clothes from mom Gauri Khan's closet and looked absolutely ravishing

We can see that even Oscar winner Guneet Monga left hearts emoji for the picture. There are rumors that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will work for Tiger Vs Pathaan from 2024. He has said that he will maintain that physique. Shah Rukh Khan's super realistic buffed up body for Pathaan impressed even his harshest critics. Mahira Khan is one of the biggest celebrity fan girls of King Khan. They shared terrific chemistry in Raees.

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai Ye Pyaar To Tumse Karta Hai ❤️? Shah Is Looking Damn Hot ?#ShahRukhKhan #Srk#jawan pic.twitter.com/xmi1giHZc3 — AMIT KUNTAL (@Amitreigns6) April 1, 2023

Well, Shah Rukh Khan was always blessed with the charisma. His post Pathaan look have unleashed a new dimension to his inherent sexiness.