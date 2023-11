Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan held a high profile but somewhat low key birthday bash. As we know, Pooja Dadlani and Shanaya Kapoor also have their birthdays on November 2. International DJ Edward Maya played at the event. We have seen a few pics of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora from the do. But there was not a single picture of the birthday boy. Now, Mona Singh has finally shared her picture with Shah Rukh Khan. We can see that he is looking suave in a black outfit as he kisses her head. It is an adorable click and we can feel Mona Singh's adoration. Also Read - Sunny Deol reveals how Gadar 2 made way for Lahore 1947 with Aamir Khan, 'He wanted to meet me and... '

Take a look at Mona Singh's post with Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

Mona Singh is a part of Aryan Khan's web show that will come on a leading platform. It seems she has finished her shoot for one schedule already. This year, she has done a fab job in both Kaala Paani and Made In Heaven. Friends of Mona Singh are crushing over the pic of the two together. Shah Rukh Khan is known to be affectionate and this is one of the recent examples.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Deepika Padukone was also there with Ranveer Singh. She wore a rose printed mini dress, which was simply stunning. She has now posted the pics on her Instagram handle...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Shah Rukh Khan had an eventful day on November 2. He unveiled the teaser of Dunki with his fans for company. A proper event was organized for the same. Then, he met fans who were waiting outside Mannat a couple of times. This party was a private one and no paparazzi were there outside. Shah Rukh Khan held a bash to celebrate 2023 which has been a stellar one for him with hits like Jawan and Netflix.