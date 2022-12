and his stardom knows no boundaries. His fans are across the globe and wherever he goes, the King Khan leaves people enamoured by his humility and electrifying persona. He recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival after wrapping up his shoot schedule for Dunki in Saudi Arabia and left Hollywood actress fangirling over him after she spotted him sitting right next to her. Also Read - Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan reveals real reason behind his acting hiatus and it's not related to film failures

In the video that has been gone viral on the internet, the host can be seen looking for Shah Rukh Khan in the crowd. Once she spots him, the host asks Shah Rukh to show himself and the King Khan happily obliges to her request. The superstar gets up from his chair and what he witnesses is Sharon looking at him in disbelief.

Sharon is left jaw-dropped upon realising that Shah Rukh Khan was sitting beside her at the festival. She couldn't stop clapping and mouthing, 'Oh My God' as SRK greeted everyone with a smile and waved at the crowd. SRK noticed Sharon's animated reaction and acknowledged her gesture.

Twitter users couldn't resist themselves commenting on Sharon's reaction upon seeing Shah Rukh Khan and many people were of the opinion that they really can't complain owing to his mesmerising presence and aura.

Shah Rukh sat down in Jeddah on the eve of the second edition of the festival, where the star was being honoured. He had just wrapped Dunki, which he described as "a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling", in Saudi Arabia's Neom region, reports deadline.com. Speaking about his experience of shooting in the country and its burgeoning film industry, SRK said he felt encouraged by the will of local industry to build and grow.