undoubtedly has a huge fan following and the actor's fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen. While SRK has been busy with the shooting of 's Pathan, a picture of the actor has gone viral today on social media. In the picture, the superstar is seen in long hair and a salt-pepper beard, and he is looking dapper in it. The actor's fans have gone berserk and they are wondering whether the picture is from a photoshoot for a brand or a movie.

Well, SRK is surely looking hot in the picture, but the truth is that it's an edited image. In the original image, the Pathan actor didn't have such long hair and he had a clean-shaven look. It looks like the picture is from a brand photoshoot that was done by SRK earlier.

This one again proves the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan that even an edited image of the actor can go viral and take social media by storm. The edited picture also proves that SRK will look hot with long hair and a salt-pepper beard. So, maybe he should try this look in one of his upcoming movies.

On the work front, SRK is busy with Pathan which also stars and . According to a report in Mid-day, the team will be flying to Spain in March this year to shoot for the movie.

Apart from Pathan, SRK will be seen in ’s next and Atlee’s next. The movie, which is being directed by Atlee, went on the floors last year, and it also stars Nayanthara, , and Sanya Malhotra. The film will mark Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. Meanwhile, there have been reports of starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Hirani’s film. However, there’s no official announcement about it.