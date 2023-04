Shah Rukh Khan is such a cutie, and this video is all proof of it. In this old viral video, you can see SRK talking about his fear of speed and refraining from driving a bike on the seaside, while Gauri Khan is a trooper and she enjoys such adventures, he exclaims. Gauri Khan asks SRK to sit behind her while she rides him, and it will instantly remind you of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi scene between Anushka Sharma and SRK. The Pathaan star looked afraid while sitting on the seaside bike and asked Gauri to stop, and you can see Suhana is just like her mother and insists if she can sit with her, to which SRK adoringly says," You sit with your mother, I am going" Later, SRK diktats Gauri to drive slow, but Suhana wants a fast ride, and she insists on driving faster. SRK caringly hits her forehead and asks her not to insist on driving fast. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan demands to get his blue tick back on Twitter in the most hilarious way; read viral tweet

Watch this old viral video of Shah Rukh Khan lovingly hitting on daughter 's forehead due to this reason.

This video is indeed adorable and will instantly win your heart, and you clumsily cannot get over the adorable and caring father Shah Rukh Khan is. Shah Rukh Khan has been the perfect father figure to all his three kids, and right now Suhana Khan takes him as his mentor as she is following in his footsteps and has entered the Bollywood world. The girl is all set for her debut with 's The Archies, and fans cannot wait to see how she shines.

Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!! pic.twitter.com/tLnAQlXoTj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2023

Recently, Suhana became the brand ambassador of a makeup brand, and SRK couldn't be more proud of his daughter, and his congratulatory message for her was all hearts. Well, there will be a time when we will witness this father and daughter together on screen, right?