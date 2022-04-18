made his first media appearance after a long time. The superstar left his fans swooning over his charming look. He looked uber handsome in that black pathani while he made his presence at Baba Siddique's Iftar bash. The Pathaan star shares a good bond with politician Baba Siddique who hosts a star-studded Iftar bash every year. However, SRK who made his presence after a long time looked disinterested in getting clicked by the photographers who were present to cover the Iftar bash. The video of SRK being pushed by Baba Siddique to pose for the photographers is going VIRAL. The actor looks extremely uncomfortable and he made sure to finish it soon and leave the red carpet. While netizens have been expressing their anger over Baba that why did he forcefully make King Khan pose by pushing him. Shah Rukh Khan and Baba Siddique share a bond like brothers and Baba was damn excited about the bash as it was after two years of pandemic and that excitement was seen on his face. Also Read - BTS: ‘We love you Jungkook’ trends as ARMY hypes up the singer – see Twitter reactions

While later in another video we can see how Baba is damn protective of SRK as he is the guest of the honour of the evening, he made SRK sit beside him and offered him all the delicacies that were presented over the evening.

Baba Siddique's Iftar bash is one of the biggest events during Eid. Superstars like and Shah Rukh often grace the event with their presence Baba Siddique's Iftar bash became popular after he made both SRK and Salman Khan end their rivalry. This year's bash too was star studded and there were stars like Shehnaaz Gull, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, , Zareen Khan and lot more who graced the evening with their presence.