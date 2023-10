Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, who is riding high on box office success of his recent film, made a personal call to the impeccable talents of Bollywood, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat after watching their mind-blowing performances in Jaane Jaan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Vijay Varma revealed in one of his interviews that he loved Jawan and was in awe of the superstar, and happened to reveal the fun fact that even Shah Rukh Khan loved their latest release, Jaane Jaan. He said that the superstar made a call to him and Jaideep. Vijay was thrilled that while he loved Jawan, Shah Rukh loved Jaane Jaan and called him and Jaideep. Also Read - Salaar vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas fans get into nasty fight online after popular South Indian actress picks Prashanth Neel film

Jaideep Ahlawat, who was along with Vijay, narrated how he told Shah Rukh Khan that if he gets a heart attack, he will be responsible for it. Jaideep mentioned that after making a call to him, Shah Rukh Khan asked him if he wasn't too busy to talk, and he exclaimed that he shouldn't give him a heart attack by making direct calls. Jaideep and Vijay are die-hard fans of Shah Rukh Khan, and it's natural for them to react in this dramatic way. Also Read - Sana Khan’s husband loses his calm as paparazzi try to click their baby’s pictures [Watch]

Vijay Varma went ahead and praised the superstar and revealed how they grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan films and lived in his era, "We are living in his phase, like we are living in Shah Rukh’s shadow." He further said that meeting Shah Rukh and everything about him is very inspiring, even if it's only for a few seconds and even if it is just a handshake, it is incredibly significant. "You remember your time with him. He's one of those people; he touches your heart, said Vijay. Also Read - When Divya Bharti threw tantrums and arm-twisted producers to avoid working with Chunky Pandey

Trending Now

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is a charmer, and he never fails to make an impact on anyone he meets.