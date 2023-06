Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance. He is the one who has taught millions the true meaning of romance. His charm, his aura, and his love made millions of women skip a beat. He is the one who made love look so beautiful in every form. One signature step that has him spreading his arms and every woman in the theatre goes melting. That's his effect. But would you believe that Shah Rukh Khan has a big issue with saying 'I Love You' be it on-screen or off-screen? Yes, that's true! And we tell you why. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan and more celebs who refused to join Shah Rukh Khan for his iconic song

We stumbled upon an old video of Shah Rukh Khan in which he is talking about love. He shares that as a matter of fact he has a big issue with saying I Love You even though he has done so many romantic films because he believes that if you have to say it then it is not love. He says, 'Agar karte ho toh kehne ki zaroorat nahi aur agar zaroorat pad gayi to Mohobat nahi'. Hayy, even this is so flattering, isn't it? King Khan, how are you this charming always? To date, nobody has been able to match his persona and we guess, there will never will be someone as good as Shah Rukh Khan. He has our hearts!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a packed schedule. After the stupendous success of Pathaan, he is now looking forward to the release of his film Jawan. The film directed by Atlee that also stars Nayanthara and others will release on September 7, 2023. It is one of the most-anticipated films as it will once again see Shah Rukh Khan in his action avatar. Next he has Dunki in the pipeline. Directed by , Dunki stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan. It is expected to release early next year.