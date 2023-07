Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are coming up with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is a romance drama movie by Karan Johar. Last evening a special screening for friends and colleagues from the industry was been conducted in Juhu PVR. It was a star studded movie screening with Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora and more celebs joining Alia, Ranveer to watch their film. However, Shah Rukh Khan gave the screening a miss. The superstar was missed by fans who thought that he would join the big screening. Also Read - Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay to have a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan film? Action director spills beans

Shah Rukh Khan misses Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening

Shah Rukh Khan has been supportive of the upcoming new movie of Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He even shared the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer on his Instagram account, giving best wishes to the team. But the Jawan actor gave the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a miss. And it made headlines in entertainment news. Well, SRK has been maintaining a low profile these days. Though he has been promoting his film, Jawan, online, he has been going lowkey with public appearances, as we exclusively informed you all, a couple of days ago.

It seems to be the strategy the actor and his team have been following. It was also seen during the release of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan kept a low profile. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening saw Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and more celebs. It was a big starry night. And hence, Shah Rukh Khan decided to give it a miss so as to not take away the limelight. Also, his movie is coming up as well and the promotions are in full swing of the same. It worked in favour of Pathaan.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's video post about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan misses but makes his presence felt

While Shah Rukh could not attend the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening, he made his presence felt by sending Gauri Khan instead. Apart from Gauri Khan, her mom, Shah Rukh Khan's mother-in-law, Savita Chibber was also seen at the movie premiere. Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan also missed. However, we all know that Khans are close to Karan and Gauri's presence represented Shah Rukh Khan's wishes and love for the team.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is releasing on the 28th of July. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhary and more.