It is wedding season. Shanelle Irani, the daughter of Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani got married some days back in Jodhpur. The parents held a huge reception party. She tied the knot with Arjun Bhalla, who is a NRI lawyer from Canada. A number of personalities from the world of film and TV were present at the reception. Smriti Irani looked gorgeous in a red Benarasi saree from the function. The nuptials happened at Khimsar Fort and Palace in Rajasthan. In the pic, we can see Shah Rukh Khan posing with Smriti Irani and her husband.

In the pics, we can also see Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress chose a green saree for the do. She has shared the pics on Insta. She wrote, "Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di @smritiiraniofficial."

Smriti Irani was asked to comment on Pathaan some days back. She said that she knew Shah Rukh Khan in personal capacity as a dear friend. It seems he is very close to Zubin Irani.

Ronit Bose Roy is seen with Ravi Kishann. He thanked the kids Zoish and Zohr Irani for taking good care of his wife and him during the festivities. Ronit Bose Roy and Smriti Irani are friends since a long time.

Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani have two children. Shanelle is his daughter from his first wife, Mona. All the three children are close to each other. Rajasthan has seen many celeb weddings of late including Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra and Hardik Pandya - Natasa Stankovic.