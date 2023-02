Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of his latest release Pathaan. The movie is still standing steady rock at the box office even after almost a month of its release. The action thriller has made a record-breaking business at the box office. King Khan who often hosts the Ask SRK interaction round on Twitter did it this time again in a short interval after doing it last week. In the engaging Q&A session, the actor hinted at the next superstar in Bollywood after him. Also Read - Pathaan, Pushpa Stree and more: Films that deserve to get a sequel ASAP; here's why

Shah Rukh Khan hosted Ask SRK on Twitter this morning for 15 mins and his fans flooded the micro-blogging site with their tweets. This time the superstar went on for questions to be sweeter, irrelevant & fun, and even what people may not ask SRK. But with the liberty, he quested fans to not use bad language and any personal meanness.

To this, a fan questioned him about who will be the next big thing in Bollywood after he retires. gave a savage reply revealing he will never retire from acting. SRK mentions he will have to be fired to leave Bollywood, yet he won't stop and will come back hotter. Another fan reacted to his answer calling him King sharing a GIF of the superstar.

After a sabbatical of four years, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens with Pathaan. He stayed away from movies after the failure of Zero but returned with a bang as Pathaan emerged as the biggest blockbuster. On the work front, Bollywood Badshah has more 2 movies in the pipeline scheduled to release this year. One is Atlee Kumar directorial Jawan also starring Nayanthara and . The action drama will release on 2nd June 2023. Another is Dunki by Films set to release in December 2023. This is the first collaboration between SRK and director Rajkumar Hirani.