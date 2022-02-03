Shah Rukh Khan has been absent from the big screen since 2018 – the longest his fans have ever had to wait to savour King Khan in a theatre. So, it goes without saying that even without a single promotional material or even a glimpse of Pathan, the superstar's next mega-budget movie, excitement for the movie has already reached a crescendo. Now even as we await for the first look of the next installment of YRF's spy universe, more exciting news has come our way for SRK fans as we've got to know some interesting updates about his forthcoming film with Director par excellence Atlee, costarring South's Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal won't take the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif route; will announce wedding in grand style [EXCLUSIVE]

Word is that will be resuming and wrapping up Atlee's movie alongside Nayanthara in one straight schedule before his first time collaboration with goes on floors. As per a report in Mid-Day, SRK is expected to resume Atlee's film from February as soon as he's done shooting a few portions that are left of Pathan as also a bit of his cameo in and starrer Tiger 3. If you'll jog your memory back, then Shah Rukh had to cancel all his shoots since last November due to the unfortunate circumstances involving his son, Aryan Khan, after which there was further delay due to Omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily putting things on hold.

However, now, as per the Mid-Day report, King Khan will finish the reaming portions of Atlee's film in a stretch from February to March, after which he's expected to dive straight into his movie with another Director par excellence, Rajkumar Hirani.