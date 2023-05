Shah Rukh Khan is one handsome man and the most romantic hero in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but across the globe. After giving the biggest hit of the year, Shah Rukh Khan has now Jawan and also Dunki in the pipeline. And it seems he is working on something else as well. Until now, nobody knew and it has taken fans by surprise for sure. Some pictures of Shah Rukh Khan have surfaced online. One was shared by filmmaker Punit Malhotra while the others have surfaced via Shah Rukh's fan clubs. And the superstar has left everyone in awe. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra admits dating her co-stars from Bollywood; reveals being a 'self-destructive doormat' in relationship before marriage

What is Shah Rukh Khan shooting for? The Jawan actor leaves fans guessing

There isn't a day when Shah Rukh Khan doesn't make headlines in entertainment news. Be it for an announcement or just for sharing some pictures with fans, to tease them, Shah Rukh always grabs the attention. This time, it is Punit Malhotra's post that has intrigued fans and left them dazed. Shah Rukh is 57 and his picture which is BTS from the sets of some project makes him look so damn young. It's a black-and-white picture shared by Punit.

Punit Malhotra heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan

In the picture shared by Punit, we see the filmmaker discussing the shot with Shah Rukh Khan. The handsome hunk of an actor is seen in a jacket and a shirt. His hair is styled back in waves. Shah Rukh is intently listening to the director. Punit writes that these are the days that make it all worth it. He is talking about getting to work with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. He praises SRK for his charm, charisma, humility and love and calls it unmatchable. "Thank you @iamsrk sir for all that you do and for being so gracious," he adds with a smiling emoticon, a red heart and a praising hand gesture emoticon. Check out Punit's Instagram post below:

Shah Rukh Khan wows fans with his good looks

Fans of the Pathaan star are bowled over by how young and dashing the actor looks. Well, it's true indeed. Some more pictures of Shah Rukh have surfaced that were shared by his fan club. His dimpled smile has left everyone wheezing and gushing. Check out the comments and tweets below:

57 never looked so amazing before! ?♥️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/MBbyAoDgFl — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 10, 2023

The smile of #ShahRukhKhan ? pic.twitter.com/sVllhC2Ina — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) May 10, 2023

Jawan — sameer khan (@iamzahero1437) May 10, 2023

His hair ? — Shivansh.exè (@ru06980357) May 10, 2023

Most Handsome — (@DilipKu43838528) May 10, 2023

On the work front, Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and . Dunki, on the other hand, is a movie with as a cast member.