Shah Rukh Khan has had an amazing year. He is among those stars who has tasted massive success. King Khan was on a sabbatical of sorts and when he arrived, he simply smashed all the box office records. The year started with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan turning out to be one of the highest grossers in the history of Bollywood. Then we had Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan making a thunderous noise at the box office. The film released in September and Shah Rukh Khan broke his own record as the film surpassed Pathaan's numbers. Now, fans are looking forward to Dunki. The film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani starring Shah Rukh Khan is going to release during Christmas and it is expected that it will be the biggest film of the year 2023. Well, it is already beating some big films like Jawan, Animal and more. Here's how. Also Read - Dunki vs Salaar: Prabhas starrer to BEAT Shah Rukh Khan new movie in the US with a heavy margin? Check Details

Yesterday, the makers of Dunki released the first trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's new movie. It has been named as Dunki Drop 4. As the trailer made it to the internet, it immediately went viral and started trending on social media. The hype and buzz was so high that Dunki trailer became the most viewed Bollywood trailer in 24 hours. As per a list shared by Nishit Shaw, Dunki trailer clocked 58.5 million views. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal that is killing at the box office right now it a little behind Dunki in this front. Animal trailer had got 50.6 million views in 24 hours. Adipurush got 52.2 million views while Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar got 50.9 million views. Also Read - Dunki Trailer Reaction: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film's intrigue factor wows netizens [Check Reactions]

There is no denying that there is a crazy hype around Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and more. The movie is about five friends who desperately want to move to London but face difficulties due to their poor English. The film has the backdrop of illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. The movie is releasing on December 21, 2023.