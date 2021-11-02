After , son of and , walked out of jail on last Saturday, was lit with colourful lights ahead of the superstar's 56th birthday and Diwali festivities. Like every year, fans began gathering in large numbers to wish SRK on his birthday and watch him wave from his balcony. But much to their disappointment, the King Khan was not in town, according to the cops deployed outside Mannat this morning. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan put Aryan Khan on a strict routine – check details [Exclusive]

The ACP of Bandra zone stopped the media and fans from gathering outside Mannat informing them that SRK has left for Alibaug to celebrate his birthday with family. The police officials said that SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani had informed them about the development.

The moment Aryan walked out of jail, at least 100 metres ahead of his Arabian Sea-facing bungalow, fans had organised a band of drums which started playing furiously on seeing his vehicle, some admirers began dancing with joy, others waved banners and posters with pictures of the father-son actor duo, followed by a burst of loud fire-crackers, signalling the arrival of Diwali at the megastar's residence, Mannat.

Aryan reached well in time for a piping-hot home-cooked lunch, 29 days after he left Mannat on October 2 for the fun-filled Mumbai-Goa luxury cruise which ended in an unexpected jail sojourn.

The Mumbai Police had deployed massive security, barricades and roadblocks at vantage points outside the jail, in the Mannat vicinity and on the Bandra-Chinchpokli road to control the jostling fans of both SRK and Aryan, the media hordes and curious onlookers, too.