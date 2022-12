Trust to impress fans with his wit and humours even in the face of controversies, and the superstar will never disappoint a bit. Amid the backlash by Hindustva activists over Besharam Rang song from Pathaan, SRK decided to have a fun interaction with his fans where he opened up about his film's opening day collection, his views about KGF star Yash and his favourite player in FIFA World Cup 2022. Also Read - Pathaan: Deepika Padukone unperturbed by Besharam Rang controversy; actress flaunts a big smile as she heads for FIFA World Cup

During the #AskSRK session on Twitter, when a fan asked about his prediction for Pathaan's first day collection, SRK replied, "I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile…" He also said the trailer of Pathaan and the second song of his upcoming film will be out soon.

I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile… https://t.co/sYpMggvtZq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Some fans of Yash, and also tweeted to the superstar asking him to describe their favourite actors in one word. For Yash, SRK said, 'Wow,' called Ayushmann a sweetheart and for Ram Charan, he replied, "He is an old friend and very loving to my kids." He also revealed that he is rooting for Lionel Messi who is playing for Argentina in FIFA World Cup, however, he also appreciated Kylian Mbappe's gameplay for the France team.

After treating the audience to Besharam Rang, the King Khan will now be seen during the final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will be present at a studio along with Wayne Rooney watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Lionel Messi led Argentina and Kylian Mbappe led France which is set to happen on December 18.