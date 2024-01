Shah Rukh Khan has been winning hearts with the movies and amazing box office collections so far. This year, Shah Rukh has no film lined up for release. King Khan, however, has a couple of discussions and shoots lined up for his next. Recently, Shah Rukh attended an awards function. He received a special award from News18 and the Dunki actor addressed his difficult times in personal and professional life. For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan talked about Aryan Khan’s arrest. Keep reading to know what he has to say…

Shah Rukh Khan talks about difficult times

The Jawan star while accepting the award talked about the difficult times, he and his family faced and also shared important lessons he learned from them as well. The last 4 to 5 years have been difficult for SRK and fam. He talked about COVID, his flop films and how trade analysts felt it was the end of Shah Rukh's era. He compared them to idiots. SRK also addressed Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug case in 2021.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Aryan Khan's arrest

Talking about the difficult times he faced on a personal level, Shah Rukh Khan shared it was a bothersome and unpleasant thing to happen, to say the least. The Pathaan star shared the lessons he learned from them. "That be quiet, be very quiet and work hard with dignity. When you think everything is good, suddenly out of nowhere, life will come and hit you," Indian Express quotes SRK. He talked about being a hopeful and honest storyteller. SRK ended his speech with the famous Om Shanti Om dialogue about how the story is yet to be told if it has no happy ending.

In the same speech, Shah Rukh also talked about the unprecedented successes of his three recent releases, Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. He said that he is aware of people watching these movies just because he is starring in it. They were watching the films just to support him which is why the films have been such big successes. He is also well aware of people watching the movies even though they don't like his acting.

Shah Rukh Khan delivered Rs 2500 crores with three movies in 2023.