After concluding the shooting for 's upcoming movie Dunki in Saudi Arabia, was seen performing Umrah in Mecca. Several pictures and videos of Shah Rukh's visit to Mecca have surface online and are being widely circulated on social media platforms. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia shoot; shares a heartfelt video for his fans

MaShaALLAH ❤️?

Today #ShahRukhKhan has performed Umrah. May Allah accept all his duas & Umrah.... Ameen? pic.twitter.com/Yo4n2n34gT — GaUHaR? (@GauharAslam1) December 1, 2022

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Makkah to perform Umrah ?#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/ahgHgOLx1q — ?انصافین??Patriotic?? (@PatrioticKZ) December 1, 2022

The superstar had recently posted a video from his shoot location on Instagram and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and the film's team for making it a successful project. SRK was seen dressed in a black coat and black sunglasses. He appeared to be in the middle of the Arabian desert. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: MOST expensive vanity vans owned by Bollywood celebs that cost a fortune

On the other hand, Shah Rukh is also gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pathaan, which also stars and in the lead. The director of the spy-action movie has said that prior to the trailer launch, the audience will get to experience the two spectacular songs from the film followed by the trailer release in January. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan movies that failed at the box office; all eyes on Dunki, Pathaan, Jawan now

Pathaan is a part of 's ambitious spy universe and it also has a cameo by as Tiger. The idea of releasing the music first is to further build the anticipation for the film's plot and cash in on the response to the film's music.

The movie also has a huge Hollywood star connect as the makers have roped in emmy award-nominated Casey O' Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise. He is regarded as one of the best action directors in Hollywood, is the brain behind Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts in films like Jack Reacher, series films, Top Gun: Maverick and has also worked with Marvel Studios and to name a few.