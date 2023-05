Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to his kids and he has always kept them his priorities no matter what, and this old video of Shah Rukh Khan spending time with his kids in London Hyde Park only speaks about his fatherhood journey and he has come a long way. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in this video playing football with his elder son and his friends kids, who look damn aggressive and passionate about their game, especially Aryan Khan. Well, he was an adorable kid, though. In the video, you can see Aryan asking his father the strategy of the game, and the superstar refuses to tell him anything that leaves him a little angry and upset. Later, you see SRK yelling at Aryan for not bullying one of his friends and saying that he will kick him if he doesn’t stop. Every typical Indian parent, right? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollowed each other on Instagram? Netizens bring in Shiv Thakare angle [Read Tweets]

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan spending good old days with his kids, Aryan Khan and , who are all grown ups today.

In the same video, you can see Suhana Khan as well, who is least interested in football and learns cycling from her father. Suhana and Aryan are both extremely close to their father, and these throwback videos of the Khan family often leave us in awe of them and how Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar in the country, and he enjoys his stardom like no other. While today his kids are all grown up and his little princess has followed in his footsteps by going into the industry as an actor, while Aryan is all set to make his career in a new direction, indeed SRK has sorted out kids who have made exceptional career choices.

We have all grown up having our parents kick and slap us, and that is what has made us the person we are, the better version of ourselves. To each his own, while this video of Pathaan Aur with his kids will leave you hooked, and you just cannot stop watching the moments that he created with his and must be relieving it.