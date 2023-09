Shah Rukh Khan spent his Sunday evening doing Ganpati darshan. After his visit to the star studded Ganpati Aarti at the home of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, he visited the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the T-Series office. Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga met him there. It seems the two showed him the teaser of Animal. As per reports, the official teaser of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor's Animal will be out on September 28, 2023. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been stationed there for the final touches. Ranbir Kapoor visited the office on Saturday to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. Also Read - Animal: Rashmika Mandanna's first look fails to impress, netizens have drastic reactions

Shah Rukh Khan meets fan boy Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Shah Rukh Khan greeted Sandeep Reddy Vanga at the office. The viral is getting a lot of love. We can see SRK lovingly patting the cheek of the Kabir Singh filmmaker. It is a known fact that he is a big fan of the Jawan star. Sandeep has said that he would love to work with him in a movie. This is not all. He said that Shah Rukh Khan of the 90s was unbeatable. He said he is a huge fan of movies like Darr, Anjaam and Ram Jaane. Fans on social media are saying that he praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work on Animal. They are also manifesting a collab soon.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has his own fan following. While many have called out his movies for being toxic and misogynistic, there is no denying that he is a powerful story-teller. Many SRK fans do not want him to work with him for this very reason. But with more and more Bollywood stars collaborating with South Indian story-tellers, it does not look impossible.