Shah Rukh Khan has fans everywhere across the globe. It is the actor's charm and personality that wins over everyone every single time. Recently, a picture and information about a terminally ill fan of the Pathaan star surfaced online. Shah Rukh Khan's fan club shared the message of the fan far and wide. The 60-year-old cancer patient from West Bengal expressed her desire to meet Shah Rukh Khan. The fan has shared that the doctors have told her that she might not live long. She has been counting her days and has expressed her desire, one last wish to meet the actor and see him in person. And guess what? Shah Rukh Khan has reached out to the fan. Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede's hearing on the alleged leaked chats with Shah Rukh Khan to take place on June 8

Shah Rukh Khan reaches out to the terminally ill fan

As per the information available online through Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs, the Jawan actor seems to have had a 40-min chat with his fan, Shivani Chakraborty. The actor has promised to help her financially. He has also promised to attend her daughter's wedding. Shah Rukh Khan has also promised that he will visit her and have a meal of seafood with her. How cool is that! That's not it, Shah Rukh Khan's screenshot of a video chat with his fan is also going viral online. The actor was at his home, it seems. Shah Rukh Khan and his chat with fan has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. Check out the viral tweets here: Also Read - Suhana Khan birthday special: Top 10 pictures of star kid that prove she is the hottest of all

#ShahRukhKhan had a good warm 40 min chat with His FAN, Shivani Chakraborty, also Told He'll help her financially & will attend Her Daughter's Marriage & also He'll Visit her & have a Fish Meal in her Home Kolkata. Undoubtedly, Biggest Yet

Most Humble Star ever was, is & will ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3poiIwYLlN — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 23, 2023

#ShahRukhKhan fulfilled the last wish of 60 Years Old Shivani from Kolkata who is in the Last Stage of Cancer. He talked with them for 30 minutes. Assured to give financial help and asked them to make fish when he visit their home. To meet #SRK is the last wish of my fans and he… pic.twitter.com/v1i07e6c9Q — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) May 23, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has truly made the day of this fan and made the rest of his fandom proud, yet again. It speaks a lot about his personality and character which is often targeted by naysayers. Also Read - Suhana Khan birthday: Shah Rukh Khan has the happiest wish for daughter; shares an UNSEEN reel [Watch]

