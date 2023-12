Shah Rukh Khan is super happy today and in a very chill and laid-back mood. And hence, he decided to conduct an Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter). The Dunki Trailer dropped yesterday and also The Archies screening was held. Shah Rukh attended the special preview of The Archies last night with his whole family. And today, when the father was asked about his daughter's debut, he had a heartwarming response.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Follow us for all the latest Entertainment News updates. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan has a savage response to a troll claiming his PR made Jawan, Pathaan hit; says 'Normally I don't...'

Shah Rukh Khan has a perfect response for Suhana Khan's debut with The Archies

Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan about Suhana Khan being launched with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The social media user had also shared a family picture from last night. Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan, Aryan Khan and Gauri's mom along with Shah Rukh attended the grand premiere of The Archies movie. Replying to the netizen, the handsome hunk and a doting father said, "It's lovely to see your children grown up and starting to work hard." Have a look at the X post here: Also Read - The Archies screening: Shah Rukh Khan manifested walking with daughter Suhana Khan in red gown in a decade old video

It’s lovely to see your children grown up and starting to work hard. https://t.co/1ZE7owMar8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his and Suhana Khan's viral red carpet video

Shah Rukh Khan was also asked about the video of him and Suhana Khan walking the red carpet at The Archies movie premiere. For the unversed, Shah Rukh had manifested this moment more than a decade ago. The video of the same went viral. It was shared by a fan handle of Shah Rukh. The Jawan and Pathaan superstar reacted to the same with his iconic dialogue. Have a look at the X post here: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan new movie Dunki BEATS Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; here's how

Trending Now

I feel like the King of the World!!! https://t.co/AIFvKuyLHX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Have a look at the Dunki video here:

When Shah Rukh Khan gave a piece of advice to Suhana Khan on her debut

A couple of months ago, Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfelt note for Suhana Khan on her debut movie The Archies poster release. He asked her to remember that she will never be perfect but being herself will be the closest to that. He asked her to be kind and giving. She said that the brickbats and the applause are not hers to keep. He told her that the road to people's hearts is unending. He signed the note as another actor.