and his family know how to take over the Internet. has done his first modelling campaign with Adidas, and the pictures are driving fans crazy. Aryan Khan is looking helluva handsome in that sporty look, and his face is a spitting image of his dad from his younger days. But we must say that Aryan Khan has a more chiselled jaw. The pics are trending on social media. reacted on the pics commenting, "My boy, love love love." Shah Rukh Khan was not to be left behind. He tweeted, "Mujh par gaya hai....My boy." He also shared a pic of him jumping over a hurdle as proof. Take a look at this cute banter of the Khan family...

Onwards and upwards… my boy ? pic.twitter.com/BNzDryNFA6 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 13, 2022

ICYMI, Aryan Khan has done his first modelling campaign ever. Friends of the couple like Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, sent him love. Shah Rukh Khan's managers and colleagues Pooja Dadlani and Karuna Badwal also gushed over the eldest of the Khan family who is now all grown-up, and attaining stardom of his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Shah Rukh Khan's throw back pic looks like it is from . The movie is a fan favourite. This is how people reacted to his tweet.

King with upcoming king ? pic.twitter.com/4XKwRgZmxV — Rehan Khan (@iamrehan4srk) September 13, 2022

like father like son ? strong genes pic.twitter.com/IHzB6VZYl4 — Aryan Khan Fanpage (@aryankfanpage21) September 13, 2022

Some days back, Shah Rukh Khan sent in his congratulations to the women's team of the Trinbago Knight Riders who won the first ladies Caribbean Premier League. Fans are waiting for Pathaan that will hit the screens on January 23, 2023. He will be back on screen after five long years. In the mean time, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Vanar Astra in is hailed as one of the best things about the movie.