Bollywood superstar is all set to spill his magic on the big screens with his long list of upcoming films. The Badshah of Bollywood has Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki, and more upcoming films in his pipeline. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.com, the source close to the actor revealed that the superstar has put down a few conditions to his directors for his upcoming films. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Taapsee Pannu is proud of herself for landing Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan; 'It's an achievement because...'

Shah Rukh Khan's fans might know that the handsome hunk is a non-interfering actor and this is the main reason why a lot of filmmakers have called him a 'gentleman'. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the actors who filmmakers love working with. The actor has decided to work with actresses he has worked with in the past or if there is someone new, he wants the actress to be mature enough to match his age and not be too young. Also Read - From Taapsee Pannu to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood divas who EXPOSED Bollywood with remarks over gender bias and pay disparity

Shah Rukh Khan wants his fans and audiences to be able to find his onscreen jodi convincing as he is not looking to play very young characters and that does justice to his current life phase. Shah Rukh who did not have a big hit film for some time now is taking up roles that are challenging and wants his character to be real and relatable to the audience. Also Read - Shabaash Mithu star Taapsee Pannu SLAMS gender bias in the industry; 'Female actors are replaced with ease while filmmaker’s wait for years for male actors'

Advertisement

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki's DOP quit the film due to creative differences with the director . On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space with and in Dunki. The film has been bankrolled by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films and will be released on December 22, 2023.