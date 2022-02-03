Shah Rukh Khan has been absent from the big screen since 2018 – the longest his fans have ever had to wait to savour King Khan in a theatre. So, it goes without saying that even without a single promotional material or even a glimpse of Pathan, the superstar's next mega-budget movie, excitement for the movie has already reached a crescendo. Now even as we await for the first look of the next installment of YRF's spy universe, more exciting news has come our way for SRK fans as we've got to know some interesting updates about his forthcoming film with Director par excellence Rajkumar Hirani. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and 8 more on-screen female avatars of Bollywood stars that will make you go ROFL [PICS]

A recent report in Pinkvilla states that the and movie will go on floors from March this year. A source close to the production has apprised Pinkvilla that both Shah Rukh and Hirani have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and are really excited about it finally happening. Pre-production work has apparently already begun and a large set replicating a village in Punjab will supposedly soon be erected in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio, for which construction work is expected to begin in a few days, and a large chunk of the movie is supposed to be shot at this set. What's more, the report further reveals that the cast and crew are also expected to to London and Budapest to shoot sections of the movie, for which recce is apparently currently underway. Also Read - BTS reacts to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's India Wale song from Happy New Year; fans shower them with love

Coming to the film's leading lady, it's being said that has been roped in, marking it the first time that the Baadshah of Bollywood will be paired with her on screen. It's not the first time they've worked together though as Shah Rukh Khan was her producer in . When questioned about the development by India Today, Taapsee Pannu had said that she'd be the first to let the world know about it whenever it happens, but for now, it's better to let things be finalised and move ahead before delving into speculations. The actress didn't deny it though, adding that she'll scream and announce it from the rooftops when things get finalised as she's that excited. Also Read - Looop Lapeta, The Great Indian Murder, and more films and web series that are releasing on OTT this week