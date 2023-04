Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are a power couple of B’town. They stick to each other through thick and thin overcoming their struggles in life. Shah Rukh Khan is considered the Badshaah of Bollywood and definitely, and this couldn’t have been without his wife, who is a renowned interior designer. The actor opened up on how Gauri Khan started designing out of necessity when they had a financial crunch. Also Read - Pamela Chopra death: Big B visits Aditya Chopra’s house along Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan; says, ‘One by one they all leave us’

The actor recalled the time when he had no money to buy a sofa and asked his wife to design the same. She showed her skills of designing when they bought their first home in Mumbai. The actor talked about the time when they were expecting Aaryan Khan and wanted a space to live which was beyond their means. He couldn’t afford a lavish lifestyle so bought his first house before buying . They spent on things as and when needed avoiding extra expenses. Also Read - Eid Ul Fitr 2023: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor; Revisiting Eid celebrations of Bollywood celebs

the foreword written by srk for gauri's new book is so sweet ?? pic.twitter.com/vfU6binJpj — tara (@sarphiriiiii) April 20, 2023

has launched her new coffee table book My Life In Design which talks about their life and the struggles they went through together. In the book penned a foreword and the same is being circulated on the internet. In the foreword, SRK revealed Gauri Khan took her designing hat on when they couldn’t afford to buy a sofa. The couple was short on money and couldn’t hire a designer so Gauri took up the job. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan lose blue ticks on Twitter; here's how much they have to pay to get it back

Since the sofa was expensive they bought leather and waited for a carpenter to create what Gauri Khan had designed as a sketch in her notebook. This is when her interest in designing kickstarted. She bought raw materials and directed the carpenter to bring her ideas to reality. This thing went on for years and when things were better for them they bought a bigger home, Mannat. The story repeated, they spent all their money on property and were left with no money for interiors. Again, Gauri Khan came to rescue and became the interior designer.

In the note, SRK mentioned how Gauri started to understand the concept of designing and trained herself. Soon necessity turned into passion. Gauri now designs spaces for high-profile individuals owning her firm Gauri Khan Designs in Worli, Mumbai.