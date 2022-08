Shah Rukh Khan has three films lined up, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The shooting of Pathaan has been wrapped up and the film is slated to release on 25th January 2023. Jawan will hit the big screens in June next year, and Dunki is scheduled to release on Christmas 2023. While Shah Rukh Khan fans are excited for these films, they have been eagerly waiting to see them as a don in Don 3. Farhan Akhtar, who directed Don and Don 2, is always questioned about Don 3. But now, reportedly, SRK has rejected Don 3. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more non-Hindu celebs who are Ganapati Bappa bhakts

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, was offered , but he turned down the offer. The source told the portal that the superstar liked the script, but he wasn’t fully convinced. He wants to do Don 3 when he is fully confident about the film’s script. Also, the box office situation right now is not that great, so he wants to be doubly sure before doing Don 3. So, for now, Farhan is back on the drawing board. Also Read - Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi charges a WHOPPING amount to star in Shah Rukh Khan's film? [Read Deets]

Reportedly, SRK has started looking for scripts as he will soon wrap up the shooting of Jawan and Dunki. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trolled, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10's Dheeraj Dhoopar compared to Shah Rukh Khan and more

Shah Rukh Khan took a break after the debacle of Zero and then of course pandemic delayed his projects. But, 2023 will be a treat for his fans as every six months there’s a release of the superstar. Meanwhile, SRK fans are also excited for as the actor has a cameo in it. After seeing a glimpse of a character in the trailer, his fans have speculated that the actor will be seen as Vanarastra in the film. Well, we are sure SRK fans are excited to watch him in Brahmastra which is slated to release on 9th September 2022.