Shah Rukh Khan requests his Bollywood friends TO NOT visit Mannat post Aryan Khan’s arrest?

Aryan Khan got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged rave party case and the 23-year-old star kid has been sent to NCB custody till October 7. Ever since his name was revealed in the drugs case, his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan has been trolled on social media. His parenting is being questioned and the Pathan star has been facing continuous criticism. However, the case has united Bollywood. A lot of celebs have already expressed their concerns for Aryan and their views on the case in various media interactions and on social media.

Not just this, Tiger 3 star Salman Khan was the first one to head to Mannat, Shah Rukh's home in Mumbai, Bandra, to stand by him during this tough time. Celebs like Alvira Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and more have also visited SRK thereafter, while SRK's co-stars Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and more

have extended support via social media. However, there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan has asked his friends from the industry TO NOT visit Mannat citing security concerns.

As per a report in India Today, while the star and his family are receiving messages and calls post Aryan’s arrest, there are also people lining-up to meet him to show him support. But since the matter is so sensitive, SRK and his team have requested friends and colleagues to not head to Mannat due to security reasons.

It is also reported that Karan Johar, who is extremely close to SRK and Gauri Khan and considers Aryan his godchild, dashed back to Mumbai, he had been on a getaway abroad.