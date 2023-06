Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular celebs in the industry. He is a superstar actor who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Shah Rukh recently completed 31 years of entertaining his fans everywhere. Can you believe, it's been 31 years since the actor debuted in the world of entertainment? And since yesterday, his fans have been trending 31 years of SRK and 31 years of Shah Rukh Khan era on Twitter. And marking the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask SRK session. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal was REJECTED for a role in Katrina Kaif’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a pregnant fan

Shah Rukh Khan is trending big time in entertainment news right now for his Ask SRK session. Shah Rukh enjoys a massive female fan following on Twitter. And one of his female fans is pregnant with twins. The lady tweeted out to SRK and shared that she is planning to name her kids Pathaan and Jawan. The superstar actor wished the lady luck on embracing parenthood but asked her to name her kids something else. Check out the hilarious tweet here: Also Read - Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao; Hrithik Roshan regretted working with Kangana Ranaut; Bollywood celebs who had an ugly spat in public

All the best but please name them something better!! https://t.co/4cdYLSAz7w — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fan questions on Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's next is Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Atlee. There were a lot of questions about Jawan, some goofy and some fun. One of the fans asked SRK about the Jawan teaser. The actor shares that everything along with the other assets of Jawan is all getting ready right now. He asked fans not to worry and everything is in a happy place. A goofy fan asked the actor if they should bandage themselves (as his character in Jawan) while watching the movie too. The actor turned in a cheeky response saying they need to take their vibrant youthfulness to the cinema halls. Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan for a suggestion since one of his friends wants to act in Jawan. Shah Rukh has a goofy response to the same. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna bags this big south film opposite Pawan Kalyan?

Trending Now

It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan https://t.co/U6rdgiv2pD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai! https://t.co/iMpcKgr4Dp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Pyaar se dost ko samjhana padhega ki aisa nahi hoga…. https://t.co/oRewhhybYU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Talking about Jawan, the movie’s release was postponed from June to September. The film is releasing on 7th September. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the movie. Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of the actioner film. Jawan is a highly anticipated film and its short glimpses have already created a massive buzz among fans. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh delivered an all-time blockbuster Pathaan which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.