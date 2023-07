Shah Rukh Khan is soon going to be seen in Jawan. The superstar had been in Dubai with his wife Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan. Just a couple of hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan made headlines for a bizarre rumour. It was said that the superstar got injured while shooting and had to undergo surgery of some sort. However, it all seems untrue and baseless. The Badshah has returned to Mumbai amidst these unfounded speculations with Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan. Also Read - Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to team up for a new biopic, check details

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai

Late in the night, the King of Romance in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan came back to India from his Dubai trip. The actor was seen in a blue hoodie and denim and sneakers. He also wore a cap and shades. The actor gave thumbs up to all the paps gathered late into the night. The actor was escorted to his care by a team of guards. And as usual, he was mobbed by not just paparazzi but also his fans who wanted to click him as well. His video is going viral in the entertainment news right now.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan returning to Mumbai here:

Seeing Shah Rukh Khan fine, fans are heaving a sigh of relief. The rumours had left them worried about their favourite star. However, they were all false. Shah Rukh Khan has one of the biggest fanbases in the world and his fans deeply care for him.

AbRam Khan and Gauri Khan return home with SRK:

Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan returned home too. The handsome young lad was seen walking with his mum, holding hands with her. Gauri was seen in a blue printed dress and a blazer while AbRam wore shorts, a tee and a jacket. They both wore sneakers too. The mother-son duo walked quietly towards their car.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan here:

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan revealed in his AMA session on Twitter that he loves to spend time with his kids whenever he is free. And they all usually end up playing Ludo. A fan also asked Shah Rukh about his favourite toy and he named AbRam. Before signing off, Shah Rukh revealed that he was going to discuss football with his little one and he couldn't miss that. Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the promotion and release of Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside him. He also has Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani.