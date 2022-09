Shah Rukh Khan had time and proves that he is the wittiest and cutest superstar at the same time. His recent claims for his wife Gauri Khan only show that he doesn't shy away from being a man who relies on his wife's earnings. Well, reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan is the richest man in Bollywood and even if he doesn't work he can live his life kingsize. The actor who is on sabbatical for four years will soon be making a. Smashing comeback with Pathaan and his fans cannot wait. Also Read - Brahmastra: Reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer can end the Bollywood box office dry spell

makes this revelation on Bollywood Wives season 2 while he was in chat with Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan

In his recent episodes of Bollywood Wives season 2 you will Maheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar in a discussion where the filmmaker recalled the conversation that he had with Shah Rukh Khan. Karan said," The other day Shah Rukh made me laugh so much. He said, 'Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri." Gauri reacted to this revelation and said that he loves to say all these things as he likes to hype her a bit. Well doesn't every woman desire to have a man like him?

Gauri Khan is an ace and stylish interior designer in Bollywood and has designed Karan Johar's terrace and Yash and Roohi's nursery. She has also done , , Sidharth Malhotra and other celebrities' interiors and she is extremely fab with her work. The superstar always encourages her work and wants to learn that art from his wifey too. While Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his release right from Pathaan, Dunki and Atlee's Jawaan and his fans cannot contain their excitement to watch their superstar shine on the screen once again.