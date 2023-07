Jawan trailer got a thunderous response from all. Shah Rukh Khan's villain avatar got fans excited and how. For days now, all that fans are talking about is Jawan. It is expected that the film will smash all the box office records including that of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan starrer is helmed by Atlee and it has all the masala to make it a massive box office success. Even celebrities like Salman Khan reacted to Jawan prevue and heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan. But what does Gauri Khan feel about Jawan. Also Read - Jawan new poster: Shah Rukh Khan drops a smashing treat, fans say, 'Aila, Vin Diesel'

In a recent AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked the same. A fan asked him how did Gauri Khan react to Jawan prevue. Answering the question, SRK said, Gauri loves the fact that it shows a of women power!!' In Jawan, actresses like Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and more have pivotal roles to play. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a cameo. All the actresses have also featured in action sequences and are seen showcasing their badass side in Jawan prevue.

Check out SRK's tweet below:

Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan https://t.co/Prc2s9ygYu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan also replied to questions related to Nayanthar, Vijay Sethupathi and more. He also revealed that he watched a lot of films of Atlee, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth and others to prepare for his role in Jawan. Check out his tweets below:

I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan https://t.co/F23f2YY2sU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawan https://t.co/HUo4yZ9r5M — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan also dropped a new poster of Jawan. He appears bald on the poster. SRK is going to be a villain in Jawan and the look really goes well with his villainous character. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal role and it will release on September 7, 2023.