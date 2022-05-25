Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has 11 to 12 TVs at Mannat that cost around Rs 30-40 lakh; superstar's fans say, 'We feel poor'

King Khan for a reason says superstars fans after he reveals having at least 10 -11 television at his home Mannat that costs around 30 to 40 lakhs. Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Delhi for a launch of a television brand and got candid like never before. In his conversation at the press conference, he opened up about how he has spent on TV before becoming an embassador of it. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Abhi throws Akshara’s joining letter in shocking fit of anger; will Akshu leave her job?

In the video, you can see him getting witty like always. He said, " The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half," SRK said. "By that calculation, I've spent about Rs 30-40 lakh on televisions." While SRK made this revelation of having a TV in all his kid's rooms right from Aryan, Suhana to Abram, his fans have been pouring comments on the video and calling themselves poor.

Take a look at e video right here.

That guy's net worth is about $1 billion ( 7700 cr) if u include KKR & RCE shares. — ℬℴ?? ℬ????? (@4mBAD) May 24, 2022

Wait, only now you feel poor?? — Misha ?? ?? (@misha23brij) May 24, 2022

King of Bollywood #ShahRukhKhan — Sikandra Khan (@sikendra_khan) May 24, 2022

even revealed that though he owns a mansion but that is run by his wife and he is only allowed to handle the tech inside the house and the rest is ruled by his better half. The fans have been celebrating this day as SRK has made his comeback. The actor was on a sabbatical after his last film Zero which failed at the box office. However, now King Khan is all set to regain his position as he has back to back releases. The actor will be seen in Pathaan, Dunki, Atlee and Tiger 3.