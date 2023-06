There is a reason he is called King Khan, and once again Shah Rukh Khan proved that he is the one and only. SRK never set unreal standards, and he often speaks openly about his failures, which gives his fans courage to handle their own setbacks. The Pathaan star waited for 4 long years to have a real ease despite having the title of the biggest superstar. He failed, and he was okay with it. He stopped, he realised, and he hit back. That's why he is Shah Rukh Khan and one of his old video has resurfaced online where the actor talks about how he deals with failures and its unmissable. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan on smoking with a fan, pressure of entertaining everyone and more: Jawan star's wisdom is unparalleled [View Tweets]

Watch the old video of Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan talking about crying out loud when he realises that success is not inevitable, but there is a twist here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK VIBE (@_srkvibe2.0)

This old video of the Jawan star talking about handling setbacks and failures will instantly win you over. Shah Rukh Khan openly admitted that he cries out loud when things don't work in his favour and he loosens up himself. Well, crying is never a bad thing. Later, he added that he lies down with his children and that makes him feel better about everything existing. Shah Rukh Khan even added that he is very well aware that there will be more failures than successes, that nothing is permanent, and that success is transient.

Shah Rukh Khan said, "II know my success will go away one day. As much as I am prepared for it, I go in the bathroom and cry loudly for it, but even failures are not permanent. When you hit rock bottom, there is only one way to go, which is up". The man even lived up to what he said, and Pathaan is one classic example. Just remember to what the icon had said, Shah Rukh Khan, Thankyou for being the living example and inspiration. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal was REJECTED for a role in Katrina Kaif’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan