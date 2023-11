2023 can be officially declared the year of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar has had two of the biggest hits of his career, Pathaan and Jawan. And now he is all set for his third film in the same year, and it’s Dunki, which is going to release on December 21, 2023. But the year is also super special for the superstar, as his little daughter, Suhana Khan, is all set to enter the big world of Bollywood. Suhana Khan is making her debut with The Archies, and the superstar is damn excited for his princess to shine on the screen like never before. As Dunki and The Archie will be released in December, SRK was asked if he was more excited about Dunki's or Suhana Khan’s debut film, The Archies, in his AskSRK session on the X account. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan film's poster silently shows support to Palestine? Fact check

Shah Rukh Khan had the most sorted reply to it, where he revealed that he loved The Archies and his daughter loved Dunki, and they both are very sorted in that way. Indeed, there can be no one as witty as him.

Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunki https://t.co/Bny3SkqpVQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Suhana Khan has left her fans mighty impressed with her first appearance as Veronica in the trailer for The Archies. And fans cannot stop comparing her acting skills with those of Shah Rukh Khan and are calling her the replica of the Dunki star.

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he convinced Rajkumar Hirani to cast him in the film

Maine @RajkumarHirani ke ghar ke aage tent laga liya tha. Wahin kahaani bhi suni aur wahin sign bhi kar li. Editing bhi wahin chal rahi hai!!! #Dunki https://t.co/UXU9BoxlgE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

In his AskSRK session, the superstar answered many questions, and one of them was how he got Dunki, and it was Rajkumar Hirani who approached him to cast him in the film. He had the most hilarious way of explaining how he got Dunki. Dunki is one of the most anticipated films by Shah Rukh Khan, and it is due to release next month, which is December 21, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly all set to start shooting for his next film with daughter Suhana Khan, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh titled, King.