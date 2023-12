Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his third movie of the year, Dunki. And it's an extra celebration time since, his daughter Suhana Khan has entered films already and his son, Aryan Khan is all set to enter movies too. In a recent chat, reports Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan shared that Suhana and Aryan decided to enter show business on their own. He wished his kids luck and love for their journey into films.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan deciding to be in films

While talking to MBC Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan shares that neither he nor Gauri Khan influenced or said anything to Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan on their choice of entering the world of entertainment, picking movies as their career path. And now, they will have more Fridays to look forward to and to get anxious about. They as a family will now have more box office thrills and worries. Shah Rukh is very happy about his kids entering the movie business. Also Read - Dunki Movie Review: Hansal Mehta aptly describes why Shah Rukh Khan starrer is a must-watch

Watch this video of Shah Rukh Khan here:

Shah Rukh Khan talks about his kids being by his side; hopes they will be kinder and nicer

The Dunki star reveals that there have been times when he reacted to certain situations as an actor or a star. But despite that, his family, and his kids have stood by his side, even though they did not understand anything about it. They celebrated him and gave him solace when needed while having no clue about what that moment meant for him in his life. And hence, Shah Rukh Khan feels now that they have entered show business, they will learn the ropes and understand why he acted the way he acted sometimes and hopes that "maybe they will take to me more kindly and be nicer and gentler with me." Shah Rukh also wishes them on their career and wants them to realise that acting is fun. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan's costar Deepika Amin recalls chivalrous side of actor during theatre days; says 'He would drop every girl home...'

Suhana Khan debuted in the industry with The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Saigal. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, has taken up direction and is working on his series called Stardom. Rumours state that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in it but there is no confirmation.