Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is all set to make his debut in Bollywood as a writer, and many were disappointed with the fact that why isn't he also making an acting career just like his father, Shah Rukh Khan, who is India's most popular and loved superstar across the globe? Well. The answer by Pathaan actor was given loud and clear years ago, and once again amid Aryan Khan's debut making noise in Bollywood has turned up, this video of SRK taking to David Michael Lettermen is going viral, where he speaks his heart out about why his elder son Aryan Khan will never be an actor.

In the video, you can see SRK saying, "My son doesn't want to be an actor, and I don't think he can, but you know. In India, it's like Okay, if you are a movie star son, you might become a movie star; he looks nice, he is tall, but I don't think he has what it takes to be a movie star, and he realises that, but he is a good writer".

When asked if he ever told his son that he doesn't have it in him to be an actor, the Jawan star replied, "I think I realised it from him, he came to me and said I don't think I want to act and his issue was very practical and very honest, he said every time I will be compared, so if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this, it will be oh, he his son so obviously he will do one So he said that he did not want to be in that position".

Well, Aryan Khan is a very mature guy, and clearly Shah Rukh Khan has set the bar higher; to date, there is no other super star like him. While Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter, is all set to make her debut as an actress in Bollywood, she has already taken a first step by becoming the brand ambassador of a make-up brand, and boy, did she leave everyone speechless with her charisma on the stage. Suhana has all the charisma of her father, SRK.