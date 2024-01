Shah Rukh Khan's journey from a common Delhi boy to the King Khan of Bollywood has been an inspiration to many. The actor has frequently talked about his struggle phase and has spoken highly of the people who supported him during the tough times. The Dunki actor has often mentioned that some of his film makers and directors helped him in the initial days of the film industry. However, did you know that Shah Rukh Khan also used to eat at this superstar's house during his struggling days? In fact, the Pathaan actor has credited the actor and his family for the success he has achieved over the years. Also Read - This South superstar is known to film steamiest love making scenes in commercial films before they became 'cool'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals Salman Khan's family fed him food during his struggling days

Shah Rukh Khan has often mentioned how, after marriage with his wife Gauri, he used to live in a small house which was actually a production office. He also proudly shares that he belongs to a middle-class family and how during childhood, he and his family struggled a lot financially. The Badshah of Bollywood has also revealed in past that Salman Khan and his family supported him a lot during the initial days of Bollywood. SRK once made an appearance on Salman Khan's hosted reality game show Dus ka Dum. While reminiscing about his early days, Shah Rukh said that he used to have frequent food outings at Salman Khan's home. The actor revealed that Salman's father, Salim Khan, always used to bless him, and it is because of that blessing and food that today he is one of the successful stars of Bollywood. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about the ugly politics she faced in Bollywood being an outsider [Watch]

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's friendship has been through its share of ups and downs. They started off as great friends when they first met on the sets of Karan Arjun in 1995. In fact, at one of the award functions, SRK handed over his trophy to the Tiger actor. Reports suggested that in 2008, at Katrina Kaif's birthday party, Shah Rukh and Salman had a major fight due to which the actors were not on talking terms. However, the friendship rekindled when, in 2014, Shah Rukh arrived for Salman's sister Arpita Khan's marriage. Post that, both Shah Rukh and Salman have been thick of friends.