needs no special introduction. Every time, SRK appears on the big screens he lights up the theatres. From playing a romantic guy in DDLJ to turning into a fearless RAW agent in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan can breathe life into any character with ease. Despite such bigger-than-life stardom, it is SRK's humbleness that is largely appreciated by his sea of admirers. What's more, he loves to spend time with his family. And we have proof for that.

Fans dig up old video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and family

Shah Rukh Khan's fans recently dug up the archives to unearth an old video of the actor spending quality time with his wife and kids, Suhana and at a beach, near his Dubai residence. The clip was taken from the 2010 reality TV show, Living with A Superstar. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in an all-black ensemble, expressed his concerns about riding a quad bike.

Shah Rukh Khan rides quad bike with Gauri Khan

Soon little Aryan Khan is captured riding the bike, followed by Gauri Khan. Looking like a true boss lady, Gauri whizzed past Shah Rukh. SRK called her wife to be a "speed freak" and even urged her to slow down, fearing the quad bike might get unbalanced. "Actually, she's better at this than I am," admitted the Bollywood superstar, later on. After a few moments, Shah Rukh and Gauri hopped onto the quad bike, to enjoy a thrilling ride together. This time too, Gauri was on the wheels, while an excited Shah Rukh cheered from behind.

Shah Rukh Khan's admirers react

Social media users were more than happy to come across this video, reacting to it in the comments. While one user drew references from SRK’s film and wrote, “He found his Taani partner,” another quipped, “Only the king knows how to treat her queen.” “Gotta love this guy,” noted a third fan.

Shah Rukh Khan, a loving husband, and a dotting father, is never shy of sharing how much he loves his family. During the Covid-19 pandemic, SRK hosted a Q&A session. There he revealed spending his quarantine quite joyfully with his kids - Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam.

Shaha Rukh Khan's work timeline

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has two back-to-back projects in his pipeline. He will next be seen in filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan and ’s Dunki.