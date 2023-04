Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have all lost their blue ticks. It is kind of funny as all fan clubs have the blue ticks. Elon Musk had wanted to monetize Twitter saying that celebs will need to pay for that blue tick. But it looks like none of our top Bollywood stars are interested in the same. No one has got the blue tick. But it is surprising to see all big fan bases with the blue tick. Even American celebs like Ben Stiller have had their blue ticks done away with. Also Read - Eid Ul Fitr 2023: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor; Revisiting Eid celebrations of Bollywood celebs

THIS IS THE COST OF TWITTER SUBSCRIPTION

The cost of Twitter Blue varies across platforms. The cost on iPhones and Android smartphones it is Rs 900 per month. On the web, it costs Rs 6,800 per year. Fans are having a gala time talking about this on social media. Korean pop band BTS were also unverified for some time. But it looks like our celebs are not keen to pay or do not find it important. Ben Stiller tweeted

No blue check, still feel like me. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 20, 2023

We have to see how things go in the coming days. Will these stars get that blue tick or let it be? This is now netizens reacted on the same...

Looks like the Blue Tick Fairy went on a rampage last night, taking away verified badges like they were free candy! But don't worry, I still have mine. Guess that means I'm more verified than #SRK & #Kohli now, right?" #BlueTickBlues #HumbleBrag #BlueTickLosers #BlueTick… pic.twitter.com/w75NePxnXt — Puneet Dhiman (@mr_puneetdhiman) April 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan fans seem to be the most affected. After all, King Khan is the Badshah of Twitter from Bollywood. His AskSRK sessions are charming and pure gold.