Shah Rukh Khan was the star at the Ambani bash, the superstar was last night spotted attending the dinner hosted by the Ambanis in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding function. It was claimed that the superstar charged the bomb for his appearance at the Ambani bash, but the latest reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan didn't charge a penny to be a part of the celebration. Not only Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ram Charan too are among the celebrities who didn't take any money from the Ambani's to perform on the stage and be a part of the wedding. Also Read - Aryan Khan shares his experience of being a director for the first time; 'I look into every...'

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan getting a warm hug from Mukesh Ambani at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash

took centre stage at the Ambani bash and this video has been going viral where the superstar is being greeted with utmost love and respect by the business tycoon himself. Sandtogether enthralled their fans with their super energetic performance at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash, and Ram Charan joining them on the stage was like a cherry on the cake for the fans.

As per reports in TOI, the trio very generously denied any form of payment from the Ambani and rather thanked him for the opportunity to be a part of the pre-wedding, "None of them charged a single penny for going on stage. How graceless would it be if, after all the hefty hosting that the Ambanis did, the guests asked to be paid to manifest their joy at the pre-wedding festivities?".

Kangana Ranaut indirectly took digs at B Town celebs for dancing at Ambani bash

In her recent post, the Bollywood actress had taken an indirect jibe at the stars for dancing at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash and claimed that she likes to earn wealth with dignity. The actress even added that how she was offered millions to dance and weddings but she refused.

All said and done, the Khans never fail to impress when they are together.